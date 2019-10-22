Picture: Katja Just/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Water utility Rand Water on Tuesday urged consumers in the Gauteng, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces to use the resource prudently to ease pressure on supplies. In a statement, Rand Water said the current combination of extremely high temperatures and virtually no rainfall within the areas of supply had resulted in high water consumption levels, placing a significant amount of stress on the system.

"We note the measures adopted by our municipal customers to manage the situation; including the monitoring of adherence to water restrictions where applicable, and the prioritisation of the repair of municipal water leaks," it said.

"Consumers too must also play their part by using water sparingly and protecting this vital commodity. Water is too precious to waste and is a natural resource that can no longer be taken for granted."

African News Agency/ANA