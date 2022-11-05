Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, November 5, 2022

Rand Water implements emergency 30 hour water shutdown after pipeline burst

Picture Cindy Waxa/Reporter ANA

Published 6h ago

Johannesburg - Six areas around Joburg are without water following a 30 hour emergency shutdown by Rand Water due to a major burst on the A6 pipeline.

The water utility said: “The pipeline supplies water from the Vereeniging purification works to the Zwartkojes pump station.”

The water would be isolated from 6pm on Friday to allow for repairs.

Joburg Water and Rand Water infrastructure will have maximum capacity during the shutdown. However the following reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected should the water level drop to critical levels:

The Forest Hill Tower; the Yeoville reservoir; the Berea reservoir; Hursthill reservoir; Parktown reservoirs; and Crown Gardens reservoirs.

Joburg Water urged all residents to continue to use water sparingly as the City continued to experience lever 1 water restrictions.

IOL

