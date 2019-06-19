Picture: suju/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A major water supply shutdown by Rand Water will affect businesses and residences next week. Johannesburg Water said the Monday shutdown will last for 54 hours.

"The shutdown is on the B11 pipeline to a 2500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping stations and will affect Rand Water customers. Please note that this doesn't necessarily mean there would be no water during the 54-hour shutdown period.

"However, due to the extremely long hours, some areas might experience a shortage of water or low pressure," Johannesburg Water, an entity of the City of Joburg said in a statement.

The City urged customers to continue using water sparingly.

Rand Water supplies bulk water to municipalities in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, among others.

African News Agency/ANA