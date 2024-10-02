Randall Williams claims he was fired by John Steenhuisen and forced to resign as Tshwane mayor

Randall Williams, the former Tshwane mayor, claims he resigned in February 2023, after Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen informed him he was fired. Steenhuisen was acting as the DA’s Federal Executive’s messenger and said the executive made the decision to remove Williams from the role.

In an interview with broadcaster, Newzroom Afrika, Williams explained the events leading to his departure. “On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 7.30am, I was called into an online meeting with John Steenhuisen and Solly (Msimanga). In that meeting, I was informed that I had been fired,” he said. “John stated that he was merely the messenger and that the decision had been made by the Federal Executive of the DA. After delivering this news, John asked me a bizarre question: ‘So, how do you feel about being fired?’ I mean, if someone fires you, how are you supposed to feel good?”

Williams served as the mayor of Tshwane from October 2020 until his resignation in February 2023, making his tenure approximately two years and four months. At the time, reports indicated that he was fired due to dissatisfaction with his handling of service delivery and financial mismanagement in Tshwane. But on the day of his resignation, he stated: “I resign today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability for the coalition in the City.

“I resign today not in frustration, resentment, or anger but in peace knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities.” At the time, he did not say that he was fired by Steenhuisen, but indicated that the decision came from the party’s Federal Executive, with Steenhuisen merely delivering the message. Moreover, Williams mentioned that he continued going to the office and working even after being fired. Three weeks later, he was called into another meeting along with the MMCs and coalition party leaders.

“Before the meeting started, John asked the chair of the FF Plus (Freedom Front Plus) if he could speak privately with the other leaders, asking the rest of us to leave the meeting,” he said. “However, the other leaders refused, insisting that the mayor – meaning me – should first present the recovery plan, and then they could discuss anything else afterwards. The chair of the FF Plus agreed.” Williams recalled that after presenting the recovery plan, it became clear why Steenhuisen wanted to meet with the leaders privately, saying that it was likely to inform them of his firing and secure their support for that decision.

However, to Williams' surprise, the multiparty coalition leaders expressed their support for him to continue as mayor. They decided that he should report back regularly on the implementation of the recovery plan, concluding the meeting with the decision that he would remain in office. He explained that Steenhuisen and the DA later demanded his resignation, disregarding the coalition's earlier decision to keep him as mayor. “Three weeks later, I was called to another meeting. This time, John, Solly, and two others, Thomas Walters and Fred Nel, were present,” Williams said to Newzroom Afrika.

“Again, it was on a Saturday. During that meeting, they reiterated that I could not continue as mayor and demanded my resignation immediately, which caught me off guard because the multiparty coalition had already decided that I should remain in the role,” he said. “The DA disregarded this decision, overturned it without informing the other coalition leaders, and without seeking their agreement.” He said he was instructed to send his resignation letter to Helen Zille for approval, and only after her approval was he allowed to sign and submit it. His resignation was announced on Monday morning, leading to further issues, as the City was left without an executive.