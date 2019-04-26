Rape accused pastor William Emeka in the dock at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Pastor William Emeka’s bladder was damaged during an alleged assault at the Kgosi Mampuru ll Correctional Centre in Pretoria shortly after he was arrested, the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday. Emeka made the claim via an affidavit read out by his defence attorney, Andrew Maoba, during his formal bail application.

He said he was urinating blood due to the assault, adding that his release on bail would be in the interests of justice and for the benefit of his health.

“I’m not a danger to the safety of the public and have no desire to intimidate witnesses if the court grants me bail,” said Emeka in the affidavit.

He did not reveal who committed the alleged assault.

“I’m prepared to comply with bail conditions if the court provides them. I’m in urgent need of bail.”

The 43-year-old Emeka, who hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo, faces four charges of rape and two of sexual assault. He told the court that his financial position was so bad it would be impossible to abscond after being released on bail.

Emeka’s wife, Elizabeth Emeka, took the stand as a witness and pleaded with the court to grant her husband bail.

“He received treatment at the prison hospital but that did not help,” said Elizabeth.

“Our two children do not have a father at home. It’s very difficult for me to take care of the children alone.”

State prosecutor Ntando Humana asked the court to postpone the hearing to May 2 so that further investigations could be conducted to determine whether Emeka was in the country legally. Magistrate M. K. Chauke granted the request.

Emeka was arrested in November last year and his church was allegedly burnt by unknown people near Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, in the same month. Emeka allegedly asked four female congregants to take off their clothes before he smeared them with anointing oil. He is then alleged to have raped the women.

African News Agency (ANA)