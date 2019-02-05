The PowerBall jackpot has rolled over to another record-breaking jackpot, estimated at R165 Million!

“Players that missed out on an opportunity to play for last week’s Friday jackpots, will be happy to know that they have more to play for. We urge players to not wait until the last minute to buy their PowerBall tickets”, said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.

Last Friday, local celebrities participated in a fun #PowerBallDanceChallenge campaign in celebration of the record-breaking jackpots, with the PowerBall jackpot at a guaranteed R150 Million and the PowerBall PLUS at R50 Million. Celebrities such as Dr Malinga, Mapaseka Koetle, Busiswa and AKA took to social media to show off their #PowerBallDanceChallenge moves and had South Africa buzzing with excitement.

Following the draw on 1 February 2019, ITHUBA has confirmed that there was no winner of the R150 Million PowerBall jackpot. However, the PowerBall PLUS jackpot was won by a single ticket on Friday.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the winner of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot who has scooped over R53 Million. The winner has not yet made contact with us, all we know right now is that the winner spent R30 on their ticket which they played using a manual selection method at a retail store in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. We encourage players to check their tickets now,” said Mabuza.

