Relief as power restored to Centurion just in time for Christmas

Pretoria – City of Tshwane announced on Friday that power had been restored to all the communities which had been affected by a power outage in Centurion. “Tshwane is pleased to announce that power has finally been restored to all residents of Kloofsig and Lyttleton who have been without power for almost three days, after the substation that distributed power to them was gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning,” said Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

He said the City was pleased that electricity had been restored to the areas just before Christmas Day. “We toiled hard, tirelessly for the past few days in a bid to restore power to our consumers before Christmas and we managed to do that,” said Bokaba. “We started with the gradual restoration this morning to some of the consumers, and before 2pm we had managed to energise the outstanding residents. The only outstanding part of Kloofsig that is still without power is the SOE (state-owned enterprise) Denel, but the team is working hard to bring back Denel once the faults have been identified and fixed.”

The substation in Centurion went up in flames, shortly after the City completed work to restore the Mooikloof substation, which also caught fire and left many Pretoria East homes and businesses in the dark for over a week. Tshwane emergency services officials were immediately deployed to extinguish the fire at the Kloofsig substation but damage had already affected supply to the suburbs of Lyttelton, Barnard Park and Kloofsig. To restore electricity supply to affected areas as soon as possible, the Tshwane’s technicians began assessing the damage and devising a recovery plan while the source of the fire was still under investigation.