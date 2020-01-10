Picture: MikeGunner/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A well-known school principal from the Orange Farm area, outside of Johannesburg, was shot dead about three kilometres from his school, Gauteng's education department said on Friday. According to provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the murder took place on Thursday.

Emmanuel Tshivhase, 53, of Jabulile Secondary School, was allegedly confronted by an unknown suspect while sitting in his vehicle on the Golden Highway.

"The principal had allegedly stopped on the side of the road and was speaking on the cellphone before the unfortunate incident," said Lesufi.

He said the killing was "disturbing", particularly because schools would be reopening next week following the festive season break.