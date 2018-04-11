Johannesburg - Shocking revelations of sexual abuse, racial misconduct and assault by teachers on Parktown Boys High School learners were laid bare by an external report commissioned by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE).

Last night, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gave a harrowing account to parents of the Joburg school of a report by law firm Fasken Martineau, which revealed alleged rampant abuses committed by teachers.

Lesufi said the report revealed that:

Four teachers have been implicated in sexual misconduct and racial misconduct on school boys;

Two of the teachers are employed by the GDE, and two are employed by the SGB; and

That there were issues found with the bar housed at the school's boarding facility, where drunken behaviour is alleged to cause problems for pupils.

This report was sparked by revelations last year that that an assistant water polo coach at the school had allegedly abused and raped over a dozen pupils, the number which has grown to over 31.

ALSO READ: Parktown Boys High School Teacher’s ‘racist rant’ and assaults

The former coach is facing criminal charges.

Last month, a mathematical literacy teacher and the school's sports director, Nik Muiznieks, was accused by school boys of secondary abuse after he allegedly told pupils who complained about the water polo coach's supposed sexual violations that they were "evil" and "snitches".

"Some Parktown Boys are monkeys and that is not a racial statement; there are black monkeys and white monkeys," Muiznieks allegedly said.

He resigned last month after being confronted.

Emotions raged last night as parents of affected learners expressed anger at the alleged abuses at the school.

A man, who said he was an uncle of a learner who was sexually abused, said he was there to represent the boy's mother, who was too traumatised at what happened to her son to attend the meeting.

"Deep Heat (the lubricant) was used on my nephew," the uncle said, calling on the MEC to act.

Lesufi told journalists after the meeting that letters will be sent to the four implicated teachers on Friday, notifying them of impeding disciplinary actions.

The teachers are still at the school.

The MEC also revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was also conducting its own investigations, which is "mainly into sexual assault at the school".

Lesufi added that the report will be shared with the pupils, as he had "the responsibility" to do so.

@khayakoko88

[email protected]

The Star