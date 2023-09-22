Residents in Tshwane are encouraged to reduce high water consumption as reservoirs run low

Tshwane's water reservoirs are critically low following storm damage to Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg. “The attempts to restart the plant revealed faults along the overhead power lines supplying the plant. The power failure resulted in the loss in production of 2,000 million litres of water per day,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo.

“This load reduction impacted all municipalities supplied by Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, namely, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and the City of Johannesburg, among others.” Three Rand Water systems have been affected, including the Mapleton system and Palmiet system which supply to various parts of the City. “The Mapleton system, which supplies mainly the eastern parts of Tshwane, has since recovered and pumping at full load. The Palmiet system (supplying the western part of Tshwane) has been unstable, and this was further exacerbated by the power failure that occurred on September 21,” said Mashigo.

“To avoid losing the supply system, most reservoirs on Rand Water’s Palmiet pumping system have been isolated due to critically low levels.” As Rand Water works towards recovering its systems, the following Tshwane reservoirs are running critically low to empty as a result: * Akasia Reservoir

• Bakenkop Reservoir • Blair Athol Reservoir • Brakfontein Reservoir

• Carina Street Reservoir • Corobrick Plant • Erasmia Reservoir

• Klapperkop Reservoir • Kosmosdal Connection • Atteridgeville HL Reservoir

• Lotus Gardens Reservoir • Louwlardia Reservoir • Mabopane Reservoir

• Hatherley meter • Laudium Reservoir • Mabopane Reservoir

• Mnandi Reservoir • Raslouw Reservoir • Rooihuiskraal Reservoir

• Saulsville Reservoir • Soshanguve DD Reservoir • Sunderland Ridge Reservoir

• Wonderboom Reservoir “It is important to highlight that the thunderstorm and power failure incidents occurred while the City and mainly Rand Water systems are under severe strain due to the current high-water consumption, which exacerbates the situation,” Mashigo said. The city has urged residents to implement water-saving measures to reduce high water consumption and avoid a total collapse of the system.

Some of the water tips shared by the City include the use of grey water to water gardens and flush toilets, reporting water leaks, burst pipes and all incidents where water is wasted and where it is possible people should make use of water-saving devices. Additionally, residents should conserve water by following the tips below: • Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible.

• Use a dual-flush toilet cistern. • Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden. • No watering or irrigating gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm.

• No washing of vehicles with hosepipes. • No filling of swimming pools. • Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

• Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car. • Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation. • Take a shower rather than a bath.