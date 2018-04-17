Johannesburg - Thousands of City of Joburg residents have not received their monthly statements due to the billing system being updated to accommodate the VAT increase.

The city, however, is urging residents to find out their balances and settle their accounts so that they do not get disconnected.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said those facing “challenges” in receiving monthly municipal accounts should go to city offices and walk-in centres with their account details to get immediate help.

The city, he said, was anticipating that municipal statements would reach customers before the end of the month.

Statements on e-services should also be available for downloading and viewing by April 20.

Customers may also request a balance on their municipal accounts from the call centre on 011 375 5555 by using the self-help option, he added.

Customers can also obtain balances by calling 0860 (Joburg) 562874: option one offers an automated balance enquiry system. They should have their nine-digit account numbers available.

“We advise our customers not to choose the option to hold for an operator to assist, as waiting times at the call centre are longer due to huge demand for this service.”

Alternatively, customers can use their latest statement received to make a payment.

“The city emphasises the importance that customers must make payments on average monthly consumption if no balance or statement is obtained.

“It is important to continue paying for services used,” he added.

Other methods can be used to make payments, besides the walk-in centres:

* Internet payments via Standard Bank, Absa, FNB or Nedbank.

* Easy Pay through Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Shoprite Checkers, Spar Supermarkets and accredited vendor points.

* Debit orders can be arranged.

The Star