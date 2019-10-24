File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The current heatwave that has escalated the drought situation in parts of South Africa is a crucial reminder that the country is not out of the woods yet when it comes to water shortages, the department of water and sanitation said on Thursday. It said the dire situation in the Northern Cape province should be a constant reminder that South Africa was a water scarce country.

The department noted that the latest reports showed some of the country's dams had less than a third of water, with Kalkfontein sitting at 23.7 percent while Groothoek was at 30.2 percent and Rustfontein at 25.9 percent.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation always appeals to communities to use water sparingly and to report water leaks outside of the household," it said.

"Residence should also pay for the very important services that they receive."