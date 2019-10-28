'Revolutionary' backpack set to change rural pupils' lives









Photo: Supplied. The Foundation for the Smart Nation has created a revolutionary school backpack aimed at addressing societal and educational inequalities; in particular those brought on by the lack of reliable electricity. Rural pupils face many challenges and difficulties before finishing school. These include having to walk long distances to get to and from schools; having to walk in the dark and are constant victims of rainy seasons, having to cross overflowing rivers and sometimes studying in the dark at their homes. Smart Nation's backpack aims to reduce the abovementioned challenges and has a portable and rechargeable solar light that can be used to walk to school and study at home when there are no lights. The solar light charges itself as the pupils walk to and from school.

The backpack also has rain poncho to help the pupils during the rainy seasons, as well as reflectors for safety and visibility when crossing or walking on the road.

According to research done by the Smart Nation, children in rural areas have unreliable supplies of electricity, and are, therefore forced to study using candles or kerosene lamps.

Their education is negatively impacted as a result of this; they are also exposed to various dangers caused by the use of candles and kerosene lamps.

Speaking of how the backpack will alleviate this was Smart Nation co-founder, Sibongile Nkuna, who said: “The backpack will not solve all the problems faced by rural learners but it will definitely help make school life a whole lot easier for them.

"This backpack works, lots of learners who are using it are very grateful to have it."

The revolutionary backpack boasts of the following unique features:

• A solar light, which serves as a safe and reliable source of light at night to study.

• A pouch on the front strap of the bag to carry the solar light and use it as a “torch” to light their pathways while walking in the dark.

• A non-removable rain poncho, which protects both the child and the backpack during rainy periods.

• Reflector tapes which increase the visibility of the child, thereby enhancing their safety from motorists on the roads.

“These children are faced with a variety of societal challenges ranging from going to school carrying plastic bags to carrying books by hand. In most cases when walking to school and it rains, the children and their books get rained on. These affect their dignity and morale, some children either end up dropping out of school or miss many school days because of these inconveniences, and the Foundation seeks to address that” Nkuna said.

Foundation for the Smart Nation was founded by three friends, Sibongile Nkuna, Delinah Maubane and Sisanda Mbizo, who are equally passionate about community development.

They discovered that the majority of rural school going children do not have access to reliable electricity which is often compounded by a long-distance commute that steals time away from home study.