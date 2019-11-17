File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

Pretoria - The carcasses of a rhinoceros, her calf, and a zebra were discovered in the City of Tshwane’s Rietvlei Nature Reserve on Saturday after the animals were electrocuted during the collapse of an Eskom electricity pylon in the park. Tshwane mayoral committee member for environment and agriculture management Dana Wannenburg said the tragedy struck on Friday night, and the animals were discovered during a routine patrol on Saturday morning.

"It is unknown what caused the collapse of the wooden pylons. However, preliminary indications are that one leg of the two-legged structure failed about 1.5 metres above ground level, causing the overhead electricity cables to come into contact with the animals which were below it at the time," said Wannenburg.

"Eskom technicians are already on site to repair the pylon and secure the overhead cables."

Wannenburg said Tshwane's nature conversation officials would work closely with Eskom officials to establish the cause of the collapse, check the soundness of all other structures along this overhead line, and to determine which measures could be implemented to safeguard the reserve's wildlife from further harm.