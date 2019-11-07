Johannesburg - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been acquitted on four charges of intimidation following a Constitutional Court ruling in October which found some sections of the Intimidation Act to be unconstitutional.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlgeng on Thursday in the South Gauteng High Court revised his judgment relating to the four convictions of intimidation against Mdluli, due to the apex court ruling.
Mokgoatlheng pointed out that the law did indeed exist until it was found unconstitutional. "The constitutionality of the law has changed. That doesn't mean the law never existed."
Mdluli was convicted on charges related to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of his former lover's husband.
He was found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.