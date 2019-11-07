Richard Mdluli acquitted of intimidation charges









Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli appears at the Johannesburg High Court. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been acquitted on four charges of intimidation following a Constitutional Court ruling in October which found some sections of the Intimidation Act to be unconstitutional. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlgeng on Thursday in the South Gauteng High Court revised his judgment relating to the four convictions of intimidation against Mdluli, due to the apex court ruling. Mokgoatlheng pointed out that the law did indeed exist until it was found unconstitutional. "The constitutionality of the law has changed. That doesn't mean the law never existed." Mdluli was convicted on charges related to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of his former lover's husband. He was found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mdluli was was jointly charged with Mthembeni Mthunzi for the crimes allegedly committed 20 years ago.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.



Its believed the duo had intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe and Tshidi Buthelezi, Mdluli's former lover, secretly married in July, 1998. A year later, Ramogibe was shot dead.

Its believed Mdluli went to extreme lengths to get Ramogibe and Buthelezi to break up.

Murder charges against Mdluli and Mthunzi were withdrawn, but prosecutors managed to prove their case on the other charges.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Both accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The pair was acquitted on charges that they had intimidated Buthelezi's friend, Alice Manana, and on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

The matter continues.

African News Agency/ANA