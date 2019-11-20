Richard Mdluli likely to be charged for abuse of crime intelligence slush-fund









Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is likely to reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. It is not clear when the charges will be re-enrolled, but National Director of Public Prosecutors (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi said the declassification of documentation would assist the matter. She confirmed this to the SABC at a media briefing on Tuesday. The charges against Mdluli were likely in relation to the abuse of the crime intelligence secret service fund. The fund was intended to assist the unit in performing its duties which include funding agents and purchasing of safe houses. However, it was revealed at the Zondo commission that the funds were diverted to fund the lifestyles of crime intelligence agents. Hawks official Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified at the inquiry in September and detailed his investigation into the abuse of the fund. The fund was used to purchase vehicles for Mdluli and other officers. It was also used to fund the travel of Mdluli to China and Singapore. Other crime intelligence officials were also benefactors of the trip.

Mdluli's children and girlfriend also had their flights from Joburg to Cape Town funded by the slush-fund.

Charges were laid against Mdluli but were later withdrawn by former NPA special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi.

Roelofse had explained to the commission that his investigation into the abuse of the fund often reached a dead end as documents were irregularly classified by crime intelligence officials.

Batohi had also announced the NPA was ready to reinstate charges against individuals who were involved in the looting of the Vrede dairy farm project. The project was allocated R250 million and was intended to uplift emerging black farmers. The funds were never used for the project and were instead diverted and deposited into Gupta-linked bank accounts.

The NPA's head of investigations Advocate Hermione Cronje said her unit had obtained evidence which includes bank statements.

The charges against eight suspects were provisionally withdrawn last year as the NPA did not have enough evidence to go ahead with the case.