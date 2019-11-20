Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is likely to reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
It is not clear when the charges will be re-enrolled, but National Director of Public Prosecutors (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi said the declassification of documentation would assist the matter. She confirmed this to the SABC at a media briefing on Tuesday.
The charges against Mdluli were likely in relation to the abuse of the crime intelligence secret service fund. The fund was intended to assist the unit in performing its duties which include funding agents and purchasing of safe houses. However, it was revealed at the Zondo commission that the funds were diverted to fund the lifestyles of crime intelligence agents.
Hawks official Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified at the inquiry in September and detailed his investigation into the abuse of the fund.
The fund was used to purchase vehicles for Mdluli and other officers. It was also used to fund the travel of Mdluli to China and Singapore. Other crime intelligence officials were also benefactors of the trip.