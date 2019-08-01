Former intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was found guilty in the South Gauteng High Court for the 1999 kidnapping of his former lover’s husband. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi sentencing proceedings will be heard on September 19 in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. On Tuesday, Mdluli was convicted on charges related to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of his former lover's husband.

He was found guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mdluli was was jointly charged with Mthembeni Mthunzi for the crimes allegedly committed 20 years ago. Mthunzi was found guilty on similar counts.

The duo had intimidated, assaulted and kidnapped Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe and Tshidi Buthelezi, Mdluli's former lover, secretly married in July, 1998. A year later, Ramogibe was shot dead.

Murder charges against Mdluli and Mthunzi were withdrawn, but prosecutors managed to prove their case on the other charges.

Both accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The pair were acquitted on charges that they had intimidated Buthelezi's friend, Alice Manana, and on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Freedom Under Law on Wednesday welcomed the conviction of Mdluli and said it was an important vindication of the rule of law that he had been held accountable for some of the crimes he committed.

Mdluli is out on bail.

African News Agency (ANA)