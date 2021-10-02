Ride hailing app DiDi offering discounted rides for government’s Vooma vaccination campaign

Johannesburg – The ride hailing app Didi is offering discounted rides to South Africans to get vaccinated as part of government’s Vooma vaccination drive. The Chinese ride sharing app DiDi currently operates in Gqeberha, Cape Town, and more recently, it launched in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that all vaccination sites would be open on weekends as government intensifies efforts to administer 16 million more vaccination jabs by mid-December. Ramaphosa said over 17 million vaccine jabs had been administered to date and on Friday he was in Katlehong as part of the Vooma vaccination drive, encouraging locals to take the jabs. All persons over the age of 18 are eligible for the vaccine, whether they are South African or not. Those over the age of 18 are encouraged to go to their nearest vaccination centres to get vaccinated whether they have registered on the government’s EVDS website or not.

DiDi said in a newsletter on Friday: “Take a DiDi, get vaccinated and let’s join hands to ensure we protect ourselves in the best possible way against a possible fourth wave of Covid-19”. The company said it was aligning it's own vaccination campaign with the Vooma Vaccination Weekend, which kicks off this weekend. “This drive from government is the start of a series under this banner, which aims to mobilise our communities to stay safe by being vaccinated.

“We fully support government’s efforts and have therefore ensured that your DiDi Vaccinate vouchers are available this weekend. “In an effort to get more South Africans and people who live in South Africa vaccinated before summer, government’s Vooma Vaccination Weekend will ensure that many vaccination sites will be open this weekend close to where people live,” said the hailing company. DiDi said it was offering vouchers of R40 to vaccination sites and from vaccination sites and those wishing to cash in on the voucher had to be registered on the EVDS website, have or open a DiDi app account and then complete a three question questionnaire on their website.