Tebatso Mashishi) and Sibusiso Khwinana in Matwetwe. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Pretoria - Lead actor in the movie Matwetwe Sibusiso Khwinana has died. Khwinana, who plays the role of shy Lefa was fatally stabbed on Friday night in Arcadia. Khwinana was believed to have been attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Pretoria when the alleged robbery took place.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests have been made and cases of robbery and murder are being investigated.

“Police have opened a case of murder and robbery after a 25-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Pretoria on Friday, 01 March 2019 at approximately 23:00.”

“It is alleged that deceased and his friend were at corner Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets when the deceased was accosted by the suspect who demanded his cellphone. As they were wrestling for the cellphone, the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene,” he told the Pretoria News.

People have taken to social media platforms to pay tribute to the actor.

My cousin was killed in cold blood 😭😭💔 robala ka kgotso ngwana lefika #RIPSibusisoKhwinana #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/T07Iwt48E2 — Jimmy For The Babies (@TheeJimmyJones) March 2, 2019

The way he was so passionate about his work, he and his fellow actor Tebatso Mashishi waited outside the movie room while the movie was playing inside. When people walked out, there they were. Little did he know.💔😭 #RIPSibusisoKhwinana #MATWETWE — Daughter of the Soil (@Tumi_babe) March 2, 2019 Yoh Modimo, I can't deal ka nnete. Waking up to the news that my home boy who put Sosha on the map is no more. Killed for his phone ko Sterland cinema last night. Just when di mo popela 😞



We can't carry on like this in this country 💔💔💔😭😭😭 #RIPSibusisoKhwinana #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/PPF9IbPCOS — Daughter of the Soil (@Tumi_babe) March 2, 2019 We are devastated to learn of the tragic & untimely passing of Celebrated Actor & the pride of Soshanguve Sibusiso Khwinana whose talent was demonstrated in his performance in the box-office hit #Matwetwe. He was also a founding member of the Independent Theatres Makers Movement pic.twitter.com/uPETO7YmRI — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 2, 2019

The film, directed and produced by local stand-up comedian Kagiso Lediga, received positive reviews from locals.

On the night of the movie premiere, Lediga took to Twitter and wrote that more than 16 000 tickets had been sold and other cinemas were yet to confirm.

Internationally acclaimed DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo – Black Coffee – is the executive producer on the film.

Police made an appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or in apprehending the suspect to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

Pretoria News