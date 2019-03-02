Tebatso Mashishi) and Sibusiso Khwinana in Matwetwe. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Pretoria - Lead actor in the movie Matwetwe Sibusiso Khwinana has died. Khwinana, who plays the role of shy Lefa was fatally stabbed on Friday night in Arcadia.  

Khwinana was believed to have been attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Pretoria when the alleged robbery took place.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests have been made and cases of robbery and murder are being investigated.

“Police have opened a case of murder and robbery after a 25-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Pretoria on Friday, 01 March 2019 at approximately 23:00.”

“It is alleged that deceased and his friend were at corner Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets when the deceased was accosted by the suspect who demanded his cellphone. As they were wrestling for the cellphone, the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene,” he told the Pretoria News.

People have taken to social media platforms to pay tribute to the actor.

The film, directed and produced by local stand-up comedian Kagiso Lediga, received positive reviews from locals.

On the night of the movie premiere, Lediga took to Twitter and wrote that more than 16 000 tickets had been sold and other cinemas were yet to confirm.
Internationally acclaimed DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo – Black Coffee – is the executive producer on the film.

Police made an appeal to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or in apprehending the suspect to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

