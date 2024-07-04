RISE Mzansi commends Panyaza Lesufi after Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is appointed MEC

Leader of RISE Mzansi, Songezo Zibi has extended gratitude to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi after the fledgling political party’s national chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, was given a seat on the provincial council. On Wednesday night, Lesufi announced his provincial executive council where Ramokgopa was appointed as the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Rural Development and Agriculture.

Reacting to Ramokgopa’s new position, Zibi thanked Lesufi, and added that public representatives of RISE Mzansi will be accessible and accountable. “RISE Mzansi would like to thank Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the people of the province for this opportunity to serve as part of the provincial government of unity. RISE Mzansi’s public representatives at both national and provincial spheres of government will be, among other things, accessible, accountable, and busy, and serve all communities not just those who voted for us,” Zibi said. Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “The work of building a safe, prosperous, equal and united Gauteng and South Africa has been given a boost.”

RISE Mzansi has also wished Ramokgopa well on her new office. “RISE Mzansi is both humbled and proud that national chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa MPL, has been appointed as a Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Rural Development and Agriculture,” Zibi said. “This is a significant moment for the 16-million people of Gauteng who now have a new leader who will work in the executive arm of the province to advance the fight to ending hunger, ensuring access to sufficient food and reforming food systems among other important issues, as we committed to do during our work in and with communities over the last 18-months.”

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers IOL reported on Wednesday night that Ramokgopa, the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Bonginkosi Ndlovu, and the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) Sheila Mary Peters are among the new MECs who have made it onto the Gauteng legislature’s list. The new members of the seventh administration signed their oath in Johannesburg to establish the government of provincial unity. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), ActionSA, and Build One South Africa have not been included in Lesufi’s provincial executive.