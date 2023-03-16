Road maintenance: motorists warned of traffic delays on Gauteng’s R21

Motorists frequenting the R21 national road between the OR Tambo International Airport and Pomona Road need to add extra time to their travel because routine road maintenance is set to take place from Friday, March 17. The South African National Road Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) said work would commence on Saturday and affect traffic moving north and south.

“Teams will be patching the existing road surface, sweeping and cleaning the road surface, reinstating road markings and traffic deviation and control of traffic vehicles,” said Sanral project manager in the northern region Oakley van Eyk. He said the work would take place between 9am and 3pm every day, including weekends. The anticipated completion date was Saturday, May 13, 2023. Van Eyk warned that that might introduce disruptions to the normal travel times for motorists travelling in the morning and afternoons, resulting in slight delays, particularly on the affected roads: Pomona Road southbound, up to OR Tambo International Airport southbound and OR Tambo International Airport northbound, up to Pomona Road northbound.