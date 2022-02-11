NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
File Photo: Antoine de Ras
File Photo: Antoine de Ras

Roads cleared after service delivery protest in Snake Park

By Brenda Masilela Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Pretoria - Calm has been restored in Snake Park, Soweto, after residents blocked roads on Friday over lack of service delivery.

“There was a service deliver protest earlier on at the main entrance into Snake Park from Impala Road,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Minnaar said JMPD officers quickly went to the scene and were able to clear the obstruction and the traffic flow is back to normal.

Snake Park is one of the townships in Gauteng that is constantly plunged into darkness and always resorts to protesting to be heard.

IOL

MORE ON THIS

social conditionProtests

Share this article: