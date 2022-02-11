Roads cleared after service delivery protest in Snake Park
Share this article:
Pretoria - Calm has been restored in Snake Park, Soweto, after residents blocked roads on Friday over lack of service delivery.
“There was a service deliver protest earlier on at the main entrance into Snake Park from Impala Road,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
⚠️ Traffic Advisory— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 11, 2022
Protests in Snake Park, Thulani Doornkop. Impala Rd is blocked with rocks & burning tyres btw Main St & Doornkop Gold Mine. Officers on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid. Traffic is being diverted at Main St in Doornkop & near Mose Fruit & Veg#JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/mwrlIMhLas
Minnaar said JMPD officers quickly went to the scene and were able to clear the obstruction and the traffic flow is back to normal.
Snake Park is one of the townships in Gauteng that is constantly plunged into darkness and always resorts to protesting to be heard.
IOL