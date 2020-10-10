Robber shot dead in Gauteng, two Limpopo women killed in drive-by shooting

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Three people, two women and a man believed to be an armed robber, have been shot dead in two separate incidents in Gauteng and Limpopo, paramedics said on Saturday. In the first incident, a man in his 20s was killed early on Saturday morning in an alleged armed robbery attempt on Beyers Naude Road in Randpark Ridge in Johannesburg, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.49am to find the man lying on the roadside embankment. Local security officers were already in attendance, he said. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. "It is understood that the deceased attempted to rob a cyclist when the security officer intervened. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

And in Polokwane in Limpopo, two women were shot dead later on Saturday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting, he said.

"Two women were killed this morning [Saturday] following an alleged drive-by shooting outside a warehouse on Zune Road in Polokwane."

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.31am to find a light motor vehicle parked on the side of the road, riddled with numerous bullet holes. Two women were found lying inside the car.

"Medics assessed the women and found that one had sustained numerous gunshot wounds while the second had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Both showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead."

The details surrounding the shooting were not yet known, but the local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)