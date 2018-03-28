Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said on Thursday that they were disappointed to report that the Dr WF Nkomo High School in Atteridgeville had experienced a second robbery in the space of a week.

“It is really devastating, we are under siege. How can criminals be allowed to target our schools in this manner?" said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The GDE said that on Wednesday, criminals broke into the Dr WF Nkomo High School and stole two smartboards and abandoned three on the school premises.

On Tuesday, seven laptops, nine computers and all nutrition stock was stolen from the school.

Last week, the Masizane Primary School, Thohoyandou Primary School and Flavius Mareka Secondary School in Atteridgeville were also broken into and computers and nutrition stock taken.

African News Agency/ANA