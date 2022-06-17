Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Robots to be used in search for Gauteng boy who fell into manhole while playing with friends

Gauteng emergency teams continue their search for a child who slipped and fell down a manhole in Gauteng at the weekend. Picture: COJEMS

Published 8m ago

Durban – Six days ago, Khayalethu Magadla slipped down an uncovered manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini Park in Soweto.

Despite ongoing searches by emergency officials, Magadla’s distraught family and the greater community, his body has not been found.

Now, emergency teams are using robots to help locate Magadla’s body.

According to City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, this is to eliminate any uncertainty along the line.

“So we are introducing this technology to the operation and also while that process of cleaning up is under way, hoping that one way or the other will be able to locate young Khayalethu,” he said in an interview with eNCA.

Mulaudzi said they were hoping to help give the family closure, no matter how long it took.

“Our goal is to assist the family,” he said.

EMS added that waste blocking some of the pipelines had hampered search efforts.

IOL

