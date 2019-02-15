The rollover has taken the PowerBall jackpot to an enormous R210 million for this Friday 15 February 2019. File picture

The rollover has taken the PowerBall jackpot to an enormous R210 million for this Friday 15 February 2019.



The National Lottery Operator, ITHUBA has confirmed that there was no winner for the PowerBall jackpot which was estimated at R190 million on Tuesday 12 February resulting in the rollover to R210 million.





Should anyone win the PowerBall jackpot on Friday, the fortunate player would succeed the tremendous R145 Million winner who claimed the highest PowerBall payout in August last year.





ITHUBA says their support team is ready to receive the PowerBall winner. “We know that this PowerBall jackpot is attracting a lot of players and anyone can be a winner. Our Winner Services Department team is ready to offer an efficient experience to whoever the winner is”, said Busisiwe Koloi, Head of Corporate Relations at ITHUBA.





ITHUBA has always said and maintained that they pride themselves in giving their winners professional, practical support that put winners at ease and equip them with essential knowledge.





"The team is equally ready to appoint the best psychologist and financial adviser to further support the winner and assist them to firstly fully comprehend the magnitude of their winnings; and help them make the best investment decisions regarding their new windfall," said Koloi.



