Roodepoort residents vote to shake things up amid infrastructure failings

Weltevreden Park, a suburb of Roodepoort west of Johannesburg, is often referred to, not-so-affectionately, as Weltevreden Dark. Residents say the area has experienced frequent power outages for years and the past two months has seen numerous prolonged unplanned outages, particularly over weekends.

Although Wednesday’s elections were not at a municipal or city level where political power could effect local infrastructural change, residents were hoping for positive developments on a regional level as well as greater economic stability for the country as a whole. Residents queued down the street from early in the morning. Picture: IOL. One of the suburb’s voting stations at Panorama Primary School had a queue snaking hundreds of metres up the main road at 8am on Wednesday, but there were no major hiccups to report and most voters completed the process in under two hours. A Social Science student Caitlyn Alexander, voted for the first time ever at this election, said she wasn’t expecting anything significant to change, but reiterated that it was extremely important to vote in order to make ourselves heard.

“I don’t think the people’s voices are heard enough,” Alexander, said, “I think we’ve left the government to their own devices a little bit, and I think that this election will show them that we are serious about wanting change for this country.” We really have to make our voices heard, says Social Sciences student Caitlyn. Picture: IOL. Many voters were curious to see what sort of alliances the ruling African National Congress might forge should it achieve less than 50 percent of the vote as predicted. Weltevreden Park resident Gerhard said the best outcome would be an alliance that would lead to a more investor-friendly economy, but a balance would need to be achieved while still continuing with socialist policies such as universal healthcare, education and empowerment.

Another resident, Lebogang, reiterated that this was one of the key elections of our democracy. “30 years into democracy a lot has happened and a lot hasn’t happened. I genuinely hope this election brings change and shakes everything up, and all the politicians up, to actually step up and act right. “We need better services, and we need service provision for everybody, whether in suburbia or in the townships and the rural areas, and I hope that people just wake up and start caring a bit more.”