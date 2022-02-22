Rosettenville shooting: IPID details how cops gunned down heavily armed gang

Pretoria - Five crime scenes, nine high calibre firearms, 10 stolen high performance vehicles, at least 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers shot dead and one police officer fatally wounded - the police watchdog, the IPID, has detailed how the deadly shooting Rosettenville played out in the Johannesburg south suburb on Monday. The IPID report confirmed that the suspects were planning to commit a cash in transit heist around Johannesburg when they were intercepted by a sea of police officers - some in the sky in a helicopter - who had gathered intelligence over a number of days, watching the suspects closely before pouncing on Monday.

The group of suspects consisted of at least 25 people. Ten are dead, some injured and others have fled, yet to be found. One police officer who was wounded on Monday, has since died at Milpark Hospital. “The chopper was hovering above the safe house while other members took positions on the ground. When the suspects noticed the chopper they started shooting at the police chopper and the police on the chopper retaliated by shooting back at the suspects.

“The members on the ground joined in and suspects continued shooting at the police officers. The suspects tried to escape out of the safe house, some on foot, others in their vehicles and others jumped over the walls to the neighbouring houses,” Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said. As the gunfire continued incessantly in the streets of Rosettenville, more back up from the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. More footage of the shootout between a gang of robbers and police in Rosettenville JHB today. Video 1 pic.twitter.com/8L0lnSKgIN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 21, 2022 Langa said five of the suspects jumped over to the neighbour’s house and held the occupants of the house hostage.

“The suspects were overpowered and the police managed to apprehend 10 suspects of which two where wounded and were taken to hospital for treatment under police guard.” Langa said due to the suspects running in different directions, this created five different scenes. Some suspects were shot and killed while trying to escape.

“One of the deceased suspect is an ex military member,” Langa said. Langa said one police officer from the chopper, two SAPS members and one Metro police officer were injured during the gun fight. “Later we received information that one of the injured police officers passed away at Milpark hospital,” she said.

More footage of the shootout between a gang of robbers and police in Rosettenville JHB today. Video 1 pic.twitter.com/8L0lnSKgIN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 21, 2022 Langa said police seized 10 high-performance vehicles which were all stolen and had false registration numbers, as well as six AK-47 machine guns, three rifles and explosives. Ten suspects have been arrested. Over 350 bullets have been found at the scene, and officers who engaged in the armed confrontation are shell-shocked.

Yesterday’s Rossetenville shooting. Vehicles used by the gang and recovered. pic.twitter.com/wIdMwsdJOE — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 22, 2022 On Monday, during a media briefing shortly after the incident, police Minister Bheki Cele said that 20 of the suspects were Zimbabweans, four were South African and one from Botswana. On Tuesday night, Langa said the police watchdog had confirmed that five of the suspects were from Zimbabwe, four were from South Africa and one from Botswana. Earlier, she said the Botswana national is believed to be linked to several cash-in-transit (CIT) heists around the country.