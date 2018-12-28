File picture

Cape Town - The Chairman of the Road Traffic Management Corporation board, Zola Majavu, has sent condolences to the family and colleagues of a Gauteng traffic officer who was knocked down by a bus and died on Thursday. The incident took place during a routine festive season law enforcement operation on the N1 North Murray-Hill between Polokwane and Johannesburg.

Majavu said the death of officer Napoleon Segobela was a tragic reminder that there are rogues who are prepared to do anything to undermine authority.

"I hope that the courts will deal decisively with this matter and give a heavy sentence to the perpetrators to send a message to others to desist from defying law enforcement officers," said Majavu.

He urged motorists to show respect to law enforcement officers and not to interfere with their duties.

Law enforcement officers will be on high alert this week until next weekend as travellers start returning from holidays. All major routes will be monitored and ensure safety for all road users.

Gauteng MEC for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, on Thursday said she was saddened by the officer’s death at the crucial period and that the province was robbed of a selfless and dedicated member of the Gauteng Traffic Police.

“I am at pains for losing one of our officers at this crucial period in the calendar year. What is even more painful is the manner in which he died. The Province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated member of the Gauteng Traffic Police,” she said.

“His passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of fellow officers but it will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities. I have since issued an instruction to law enforcement officers to be tough on anyone who transgresses the rules of the road. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow colleagues.”

African News Agency (ANA)