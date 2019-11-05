BEAMING with pride, the Springboks won big at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo last night, taking home three awards including: Team of the Year, Coach of the Year for Rassie Erasmus and Player of the Year for flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad are due to arrive back in South Africa on a number of flights from Japan over a two day period between Tuesday and Wednesday. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard were among the first squad of members expected to land in Johannesburg at approximately 4.30-4:45pm on Tuesday but following a "technical delay", will land at around 7pm.

The first batch of players, which will include Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, are still due to arrive on time as previously reported.



They will be attending the official Springbok arrivals media conference at the media centre at International Arrivals, OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springboks will kick off their RWC Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday, November 7, with the parade including stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.