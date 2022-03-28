Runaway truck misses off-ramp, injures seven in Germiston

Rustenburg - Seven people sustained moderate to serious injuries when a truck missed an off-ramp, crashed through safety barriers, slammed into another truck and a delivery van on the N3 in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Monday. Netcare 911 paramedics said they responded to a collision on the N3 south at the Geldenhuys Interchange in the East Rand, direction, Heidelberg.

“Reports indicate that two trucks and a kombi were involved in a collision. It is believed that a pantechnicon truck missed the off-ramp, left the road, crashing through the safety barrier, went down and back up an embankment, through the second safety barrier back on to the freeway where the truck slammed into another truck and kombi," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said. Herbst said paramedics assessed the scene and found that seven people had sustained moderate to serious injuries. The injured were transported by ambulance services to hospital.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the two trucks in the middle of the highway with the delivery van smashed between the two. “On closer inspection, medics found one man lying inside the one truck while six other men were seated on the side of the road. Medics assessed the patients and found that one man was in a critical condition while the six others had sustained minor to serious conditions,” he said. In KwaZulu-Natal, Netcare 911 paramedics said a truck driver was injured following a rear-end collision invloving two trucks on the N3 opposite Midmar Dam.

“Reports indicate that two trucks were involved in a rear-end collision, trapping the driver of the second truck. When medics arrived on scene, fire and rescue personal were busy extricating the patient using hydraulic tools while advanced life support paramedics stabilised the patient,” said spokesperson Shawn Herbst. The truck driver was transported to hospital. IOL