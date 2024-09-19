SA Air Force says crew in ‘satisfactory condition’ after chopper incident at Africa Aerospace and Defence rehearsals

The South African Air Force said there were no fatalities when an Alouette III helicopter was involved in a hard landing incident at the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing, formerly Air Force Base Swartkop in Tshwane. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, according SA Air Force spokesperson, Brig Gen Donavan Chetty.

“On 18 September 2024, at approximately 1pm, a helicopter incident occurred at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing. No fatal injuries or fatalities occurred and the aircrew is in a satisfactory condition,” said Chetty. The flight was part of the rehearsal for the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2024 currently taking place at Air Force Base Waterkloof. “The South African Air Force and relevant authorities will initiate an investigation into the incident. The safety of our personnel and equipment remains our top priority,” said Chetty.

The SA Air Force committed that it would provide updates as more information becomes available around the incident. “A board of inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the incident as well as the state of damage to the aircraft,” said Chetty. Responding to IOL, Chetty clarified that the helicopter experienced an “extremely” hard landing.

“They were busy practicing for the AAD and had an extremely hard landing. Further information will be made available once the prelim has been released,” said Chetty. President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Angie Motshekga at the official opening of the AAD 2024. Picture: SANDF On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the AAD 2024 in an event attended by several dignitaries including Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Angie Motshekga, her deputies, General Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo; and ministers and deputy ministers of defence from different countries.

South Africa has welcomed the world to the 12th edition of the Africa Aerospace and Defence trade exhibition and air show, taking place this week with the organisers promising a "memorable airshow" for members of the public. The much-anticipated aerospace and defence air show, will see spectators experience a thrilling aerobatics and displays by a diverse array of aircraft, this weekend. Around 60,000 spectators are expected to attend this year's airshow.