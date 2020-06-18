SA Civil Aviation Authority investigates Midrand helicopter crash

Durban - The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has launched an investigation into a fatal helicopter crash in Midrand, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, said two people were killed in the crash that happened just after 5pm.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that the fire department had already extinguished the fire that had erupted from the helicopter. The helicopter crashed onto the road and landed on its side. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people had unfortunately succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene," Van Huyssteen said.

Sacaa spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the Accident and Incident Investigation Division had been notified of what could possibly be fatal accident involving a Bell helicopter.

"According to the information at hand, the helicopter crashed immediately after take-off. The two occupants onboard were reportedly fatally injured. Investigators have been dispatched to start the process of investigating the cause of the accident," he said.