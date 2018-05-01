Johannesburg - The high level of femicide showed that South African men are at war with women, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Wednesday as it welcomed the guilty verdict delivered in the trial of Karabo Mokoena's killer, Sandile Mantsoe.

''We welcome this verdict as a step in the right direction towards finding justice for the high level of femicide facing our country. South African men are at war against women, a woman in our country, including the girl child, lives in permanent fear of sexual assault, rape and brutal murder, often by someone they know intimately,'' the EFF said in a statement.

''The case of Karabo Mokoena gives confidence that justice can indeed be served. This is a step forward in dealing with violent, patriarchal and misogynistic masculinity as many cases never get resolved. As a result, many women have given up approaching the police about the abusive and violent conditions they live under.''

Judge Peet Johnson found Mantsoe guilty on all charges - murder, assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Mantsoe had pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Mokoena was 22 years old at the time of her death in April 2017.

Mantsoe faced a charge of defeating the ends of justice for disposing of Mokoena's lifeless body who was his then girlfriend by burning it with petrol and an acid-doused tyre, and discarding her body in a ditch on Corlett Drive near Sandton.

Mantsoe, through his legal representative, denied killing her, and claimed he disposed of her body after returning home to find she had committed suicide. He opted not to testify after the State wrapped up its case on Monday.

Mantsoe is a married father of three. He and his wife are estranged.

Sentencing procedures will start Thursday.

African News Agency/ANA