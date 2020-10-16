SA reaches 700 000 Covid-19 infections, death toll up to 18 370

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 61 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 019 new infections on Friday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 61 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 019 new infections on Friday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 18 000. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 18 370, and infections to over 700 203. The number of recoveries in the country stands at 629 260, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. South Africa has 11th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico and France having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 8 million cases, the most in the world.

In South Africa, new infections are slowing in the country, but Mkhize has again warned about the dangers of a second wave on Monday and urged people to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

He said on Monday that the second wave would arrive if people were complacent and did not wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4.4 million people in the private and public sector, with almost 24 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 18 370.

The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4601, followed by the Western Cape, with 4280, Eastern Cape with 3411 and KZN, with 3122, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 61 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Free State.

Deaths by province:

Free State - 21, including 2 people in the last 48 hours

Eastern Cape - 14

KZN - 11

Northern Cape - 11

Gauteng - 4, including 3 people in the last 48 hours

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

