SA records over 21 600 new Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths on Saturday

“As of today the cumulative number of #Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 179 297 with 21 610 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 21 610 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and reported 265 deaths, the Health Department said.

“Today 265 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 64 138 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 904 107 with a recovery rate of 87.4 percent.”

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said it would continue the monitoring and surveillance of the pandemic to inform the public health response.

The NICD said with the new cases, the positivity rate stood at 28%.