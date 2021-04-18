SA reports 1089 new Covid-19 cases and 25 more deaths

South Africa has reported 1089 new cases of Covid-19, taking the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1 566 769, according the Department of Health. A total of 25 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported. Of the 25 deaths that have been reported, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for one, Gauteng 4, the Free State 8, the Eastern Cape 6, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 3. This takes the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53 736. The cumulative number of recoveries currently stands at 1 490 143, representing a recovery rate of 95%. According the Department of Health, 10 337 066 tests have been conducted. Of these, 31 425 tests were completed since the last report.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will be suspended.

This comes after US health authorities advised on the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States amid blood clot fears.

According to Mkhize, there had not been any reports of blood clots that have formed after the vaccination with the J&J vaccine in the country.

However, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has recommended that the government lift the pause on administering J&J Covid-19 vaccines, provided that certain conditions are met.

The conditions for the lifting of the pause include the strengthening of screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder.

Sahpra also recommended that measures be implemented to ensure the safe management of any participants who develop vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT).

As of April 16, registration for the Covid-19 vaccine on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will begin.

The vaccine registration will be open for all but the rollout of the vaccines will take place in two phases on May 17 and October 17.

IOL