SA scientist appointed to top position at international youth nuclear body

Pretoria - The International Youth Nuclear Congress (IYNC) has announced that South African nuclear scientist Emmanuel Montwedi is its new executive secretary. The appointment took place at a board meeting during the congress in Sydney, Australia, which saw a gathering of young and senior professionals from the worldwide nuclear industry, IYNC said via a statement on Friday. The congress describes itself as a global network for the future generation of professionals in the nuclear field, dedicated to developing new approaches to communicate the benefits of nuclear power. IYNC says it also aims to transfer knowledge from the current generation of leading scientists to the next generation, across international boundaries. Montwedi is a senior nuclear engineer currently serving as the deputy chairperson of the South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society (SAYNPS) - a national network comprising over 500 members.

“Montwedi has an interesting background and I have no doubt that his valuable knowledge and effective leadership skills will benefit our continued international collaborations as we continue to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear technology," said nuclear physicist Gaopalelwe Santswere, president of the African Young Generation in Nuclear.

He said it was commendable to see the IYNC taking the issue of diversity seriously by ensuring global representation in its leadership structures.



The newly elected IYNC board will serve for a period of two years until the next congress in 2022, which is set to take place in Russia.



“This appointment into executive leadership of IYNC has come at the right time, where the country just approved its Integrated Resource Plan, which considers a diversified energy mix where nuclear is part of all forms of energy technologies," said Israel Sekoko, chairperson of SAYNPS.



Montwedi said he was "happy and honoured" to be part of IYNC.

"It’s amazing how this unique network has created entirely new opportunities for thousands of young nuclear professionals across the globe. I look forward to expanding and developing that work, together with my experienced and dedicated colleagues," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)