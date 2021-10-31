SA start-up shows local is lekker with delicious street food

Located in Centurion Central, Bontlefela Street Delicatessen has caterers who host a number of food stalls at different markets, with mouth-watering dishes that promise to satisfy every craving. If you are a bit further away, the start-up also has a virtual restaurant on Uber Eats.

Pretoria – Bontlefela Street Delicatessen is showing South Africans once again that local is lekker.

Bontlefela Street Delicatessen was founded by Kagiso Mongale, an enthusiastic and passionate culinary entrepreneur, whose main mission is to help people have access to good quality and healthy meals with tastes from all over the the world without breaking the bank.

Street food is popular in South Africa and has gained momentum around the globe. This comfort food comes in many variants, from home-made burgers to fried chicken and Indian curries with heart-warming tastes of home made basil sauces and warm paninis.

“With Bontlefela is more about the experience, having to taste gorgeous, delicious dishes and always served with a warm and big smile,” said Mongale.