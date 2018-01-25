Johannesburg - Luminary actor Sandy Mokwena died on Thursday morning aged 68; leaving a trail of memories for those who bore witness to his stellar stage, movie and TV career.
Many South Africans including Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa paid condolences on social media.
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends & colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena who has sadly passed on. As early as 1972 he embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Ipi Tombi". He later played roles in Scandal, Generations, Soul City & Yizo Yizo.
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 25, 2018
Bra Sandy held my hand when I started directing at @etvScandal. He'd call me over to his table during breakfast and say "keep your head up, you're doing good." Eish. RIP #SandyMokwena 💔
— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 25, 2018
#RIPBraEddie
We join those in the tv industry who are mourning this veteran actor's passing and wish comfort upon the family. https://t.co/XPJyDszjuk
— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) January 25, 2018
May his soul Rest in Peace you gave us more reason to chase for our dreams because you where not a star but a legend through Arts , you never behaved like a celebrity , I remember those day at @etvScandal back in 2006 when i was still a talent there you encouraged us to work hard https://t.co/elk5rVVcmN
— Ntsikelelo Colossa (@Ntsikarise) January 25, 2018
Guys I'm so heartbroken by Bra Eddie's passing, he had a golden heart even on screen 😩😔💔😭😭 #SandyMokwena pic.twitter.com/pD5SEi3HKh
— SHE✨💅 (@Nomondensele) January 25, 2018
To be fairly honest, when I used to follow Scandal religiously, this man #SandyMokwena was my role model.
It was a script but it still felt like the wisdom that oozed from him was life changing for me. I'd always learn. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64hTLlo8L4
— Ricky (@notriky) January 25, 2018
IOL and The Star