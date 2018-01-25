Sandy Mokwena, better known for his role as "Bra Eddie" in the e.tv soapie Scandal!, has died at the age of 68.

Johannesburg - Luminary actor Sandy Mokwena died on Thursday morning aged 68; leaving a trail of memories for those who bore witness to his stellar stage, movie and TV career.

Known best for his role as Eddie Khumalo on the e.tv daily soap scandal, Mokwena cut his acting teeth with the hit musical Iphi Intombi (Where is the girl?) during the 1970s and 1980s, where he starred as Cappie alongside the late great South African actress and musician, Margaret Singana.





Iphi Intombi played on four continents to critically acclaim, including on prestigious theatres on West End Street in London, England, and on Broadway in New York City, US.





Mokwena's first movie role was a small role on the 1992-movie Taxi to Soweto.





The late actor also played the role of Ken Mokoena on the hit, yet controversial, TV drama Yizo Yizo, where he was a destructive teacher at the fictional school Supatsela High School, the show's setting.





Channel eTV confirmed the passing of Mokwena, saying: "eTV is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy's family and the cast and crew of Scandal! Sandy Mokwena has been part of Scandal! since the first episode, which aired in January 2005."

Many South Africans including Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa paid condolences on social media.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends & colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena who has sadly passed on. As early as 1972 he embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Ipi Tombi". He later played roles in Scandal, Generations, Soul City & Yizo Yizo.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends & colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena who has sadly passed on. As early as 1972 he embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Ipi Tombi". He later played roles in Scandal, Generations, Soul City & Yizo Yizo pic.twitter.com/xWkadZ9pUr — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 25, 2018

Bra Sandy held my hand when I started directing at @etvScandal. He'd call me over to his table during breakfast and say "keep your head up, you're doing good." Eish. RIP #SandyMokwena 💔 — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 25, 2018

#RIPBraEddie



We join those in the tv industry who are mourning this veteran actor's passing and wish comfort upon the family. https://t.co/XPJyDszjuk — Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) January 25, 2018

May his soul Rest in Peace you gave us more reason to chase for our dreams because you where not a star but a legend through Arts , you never behaved like a celebrity , I remember those day at @etvScandal back in 2006 when i was still a talent there you encouraged us to work hard https://t.co/elk5rVVcmN — Ntsikelelo Colossa (@Ntsikarise) January 25, 2018

Guys I'm so heartbroken by Bra Eddie's passing, he had a golden heart even on screen 😩😔💔😭😭 #SandyMokwena pic.twitter.com/pD5SEi3HKh — SHE✨💅 (@Nomondensele) January 25, 2018

To be fairly honest, when I used to follow Scandal religiously, this man #SandyMokwena was my role model.



It was a script but it still felt like the wisdom that oozed from him was life changing for me. I'd always learn. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64hTLlo8L4 — Ricky (@notriky) January 25, 2018

IOL and The Star