SA weighs in on Cassper Nyovest’s offer to pay youngster featured on 'Any Minute Now’

Durban - While Cassper Nyovest's intentions to financially assist a young man may be good, many believe that due to the boy's circumstances, it may not be in the youngster's best interests.

This week, Nyovest wanted to pay the young man whose inspirational speech about being successful was included on Nyovest's latest album titled, A.M.N (Any Minute Now). The album was officially released on Friday.

In the audio, which is from a clip shared on social media, the youngster from East London is seen speaking to a taxi full of people, saying: “See me now, I will drive a nice car, only God knows. There is going to be someone who will take me and get me educated. I won't be poor forever, I promise - I'm not telling a lie. I'm here to try and get what I don't have. I'm a hustle, do you understand? I'm a hustle, bra. God is going to make a plan. Don't give up, don't allow satan to win, he won't succeed. Tomorrow you won't know me, I'm going to drive a nice car.”

Nyovest said he wanted to pay the boy for using his verse, however Mzansi has other ideas.

@MhlengiDubs said: "He's staying in the streets, if you give him money, he might go back to the streets soon. Certain people will even lay a claim on what he'll get. Rather give him tools to turn his life around. Rehab, home, education etc. Otherwise we might loose him to the streets again.