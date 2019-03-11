File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A former senior South African Airways (SAA) pilot discovered to have flown aircraft with forged paperwork for more than 20 years has been arrested and appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court, police said on Monday. Johannesburg -





Mail & Guardian reported earlier this month that William Chandler was forced to resign after it was discovered that his airline transport pilot licence (ATPL) was fake during an probe into a "reportable incident".





According to the news site, the incident involved a flight he piloted from OR Tambo International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany.





SAA then opened a fraud case against the former pilot.





Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to IOL that Chandler had been arrested at OR Tambo.





"His lawyers handed him over this morning [Monday] at OR Tambo. He was charged with forgery and uttering.





"He was taken to the Kempton Park Magistrates' court where he was released on R5 000 bail," he said.





Chandler is expected back in court on May 15, 2019.





IOL