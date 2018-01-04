Johannesburg - South African Airways (SAA) said on Friday it had resumed flights to and from New York's John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport.

This comes after SAA cancelled flights between Johannesburg and New York on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions on the US east coast.

The American east coastline has been hit by a deep freeze a day after a massive winter storm slammed the region with heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

SAA received notification that the effects of the East Coast Winter Storm in the United States would make it unsafe to operate flights as conditions are outside its operating limits.

As a result of the adverse weather in the United States, SAA had to reschedule its New York to Johannesburg flight for Friday evening, while the Johannesburg to New York would operate as scheduled. Services to and from Washington, Dulles (IAD) International Airport are currently unaffected.

"We are monitoring the situation quite closely and are in constant liaison with the relevant authorities in the US for updates. We expect to resume operations from Johannesburg today and our flight departing from New York will be delayed by approximately 11 hours," SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali said.

Tlali said SAA will provide assistance to all its ticketed customers via any SAA Call Centre, City Travel Office or dedicated travel agent with regards to rebookings.

"South African Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations and delays experienced. We trust that our passengers will appreciate that their safety was our main concern,” concludes Tlali.

African News Agency/ANA