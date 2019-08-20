Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Tuesday file an application at the Labour Court, which seeks to have as many as 28 irregular appointments within the public broadcaster declared unlawful, invalid and set aside. In a statement the public broadcaster said the appointments in question were deemed to have been made without following SABC rules.

"The application follows recommendations of the reports of the Public Protector and the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee, as well as the SABC’s internal investigation on irregular appointments," said the terse statement .

"So far, 28 cases have been identified for the first phase of the process. The ongoing investigation might reveal further irregular appointments. All affected parties will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application."

The SABC said it remains committed to enforcing sound governance measures aimed at ensuring full compliance with all its policies.

