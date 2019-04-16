Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA) Archives

Johannesburg – South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) crew members where robbed of their broadcast equipment while covering a story in Alexandra township on Tuesday, the public broadcaster said. The SABC said it was extremely concerned by the attempted hijacking and robbery of it journalist who were out doing their work.

The corporation said it was relieved that no one had been harmed in the incident.

"The crew was robbed of its broadcast equipment, and the matter has been reported to the police," the SABC said in a statement.

"The SABC condemns the attack on its journalists, and has further noted recent events where its crews have been attacked while covering stories."

"As our journalists continue to cover political campaigns across the country ahead of the May election, the SABC urges the public to allow them to do their work without any interruption, intimidation and harm," the public broadcaster said.

African News Agency (ANA)