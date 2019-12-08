The South African Communist Party (SACP) wants the City of Joburg to be placed under administration, accusing the ANC regional leadership of allegedly sidelining the communists.
SACP Linda Jabane District secretary Afrika Masoa has also condemned the election of Geoff Makhubo who was elected mayor following a coalition agreement with parties that previous co-aligned with the DA.
“These individuals have taken a conscious decision and acknowledge that with traditional alliance and working class as a base there is no prospects of clinching bourgeois power.
“They have pushed and are now cobbling with new alliances that are anti-working class, reducing traditional alliance to nothing, away from its political engagement located to advancing the national democratic revolution, address the colonialisation of special type features and apartheid legacy which are still rife and persistent,” Masoa said.
He further said: “We still hold our firm believe that the City of Johannesburg must be placed under administration. This believe is located to the counter accusations that are made by two previous administration against each other about corruption and failure to prove it, and it is not only corruption which is at the centre in the city but there are other governance issues at stake in this arranged government which is made out of individuals with irreconcilable antagonisms.