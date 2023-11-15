Safer festive season: Gauteng cops recover over 230 unlicenced firearms; 4,500 bullets in November

Police in Gauteng have recovered more than 230 unlicenced firearms, and also seized more than 4,590 live rounds of ammunition in the first 14 days of November. The firearms were recovered across the province during integrated crime combating operations that include the ongoing Operation Shanela and stop-and-searches, while others were recovered through tip-offs from members of the community.

“In some of the incidents, police from the Anti-Gang Unit received information that two suspects were involved in a shooting incident in Westbury. The suspects were identified, and their whereabouts were confirmed,” Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said. “On November 11, police pounced on the premises where the suspects were hiding. Upon searching the premises, police found two unlicenced firearms and arrested both suspects.” The South African Police Service in Gauteng has seized more than 200 unlicenced firearms across the province in the first two weeks of November. Picture: SAPS In Rabie Ridge, Ekurhuleni District, on Tuesday last week, police recovered three unlicensed firearms and more than 90 live rounds of ammunition after a shootout with suspects.

"Police received information about the whereabouts of suspects who were wanted for cases of armed robberies in Ekurhuleni. Information was operationalised, and police proceeded to a house in Phomolong, Rabie Ridge, where suspects were hiding," said Masondo. He said as police officers were entering the house, the alleged robbers started to shoot at them, and a shootout ensued. "As a result, one suspect was fatally wounded while the others fled. Police recovered three unlicenced firearms, seven magazines, and more than 90 rounds of ammunition inside the house," said Masondo.

In another incident, four suspects were arrested in Jeppe, Johannesburg District, on Wednesday last week, after they were found with unlicenced firearms and ammunition. "Police were conducting patrols when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with four occupants in Jeppe. Police immediately stopped the vehicle. Upon searching the suspects, police found unlicenced firearms and ammunition in their possession," Masondo added. On November 2, police were conducting a stop-and-search in Westbury, Johannesburg, when they heard some gun shots. The police officers stopped and searched a man who was coming from the side where shots were fired.

In his possession, Masondo said an unlicensed firearm, loaded with ammunition was found, and the suspect was arrested. "Several other firearms and ammunition were recovered in all the districts across the province. All the recovered firearms were sent for ballistic analysis to determine whether they are linked to other crimes," he said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended the police officers, private security companies and community members in Gauteng "for pulling together" to remove the firearms that are in the wrong hands across the province.