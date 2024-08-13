Safety committee calls for probe, slams Gauteng traffic officer’s conduct after viral video

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for an investigation after a Gauteng Traffic Officer was filmed in an altercation with officers from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD). A video of the incident surfaced last week, showing the EMPD officers conducting road checks at Ekurhuleni. A female EMPD officer stopped and checked a vehicle which had foreign registration plates.

The female officer was about to confiscate the vehicle, when the female driver called her husband, who turned out to be a Gauteng Traffic Officer. The traffic officer arrived at the scene wearing his full uniform as he confronted and attacked the EMPD officers, mostly verbally. The chairperson of the portfolio committee on Community Safety, Bandile Masuku, said they were concerned about the conduct of the officer, who was expected to serve and protect community members with respect and dignity.

“The committee believes that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is essential to uphold the integrity of Law Enforcement Officers and to reassure the public of their commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct”. Masuku said the incident was unacceptable and inconsistent with the values expected from officers. ActionSA’s Michael Basch stated the incident highlights a serious breach of conduct by a law enforcement officer entrusted with upholding the law and protecting citizens.