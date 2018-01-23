Johannesburg - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) on Tuesday called for former Eskom chief executive Anoj Singh to be criminally charged for corruption and impropriety.

This comes after Singh, through his attorneys, resigned with immediate effect from Eskom on Monday night. Singh was placed on special leave in July following serious allegations of improper financial dealings by the power utility with companies in the Gupta stable.

The board of Eskom accepted Singh's resignation.

Saftu said it welcomed Singh's resignation, and called on Eskom's head of generation, Matshela Koko, to do the same.

"Saftu further calls for both of them, who are facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety, to be criminally charged for crimes against the people of this country," Saftu said in a statement.

"They and others have brought the country's power provider to the brink of bankruptcy, which would have devastating consequences for all South Africans and the country’s economy."

Singh is alleged to have accepted trips abroad from the Gupta family after signing off on the deal with Tegeta Exploration and Resources and is facing questions about the payment of hundreds of millions of rand from the power company to advisory firm, Trillian Capital without any clear benefit.

He was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. He is on Tuesday expected to appear before members of the Eskom inquiry committee investigating findings into the utility contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

Koko, who was cleared of allegations of nepotism by an Eskom disciplinary hearing, has been asked by government to resign from his job.

Saftu said it supports the government's call for all Eskom employees and other stakeholders who may have evidence of wrongdoing to bring this to the attention of law enforcement agencies so that all culprits could be brought to book.

Government has appointed businessman Jabu Mabuza as chairperson to lead a new board of Eskom, and Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive as the embattled power utility faces a formidable task of rescuing it from disaster and establishing it as an efficient and reliable supplier of affordable electricity.

African News Agency/ANA