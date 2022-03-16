Saftu wants to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi over alleged finance policy breach

Pretoria - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has written a letter to its General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi with a letter of intention to suspend him. Vavi was handed the letter after a meeting of national office bearers was held on Monday.

The letter addressed to Vavi, dated 15 March 2022, says in part that “there are quite a number of transgressions on your part that are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour and warrants investigations and possible disciplinary action.” The letter written by Saftu President Mac Chavalala added: “This serves to inform you that you are requested to give reasons why you shouldn’t be placed under a precautionary suspension whilst the investigations take place.” According to the letter, which is on a Saftu letterhead, the investigations will be on alleged violations of the union federation’s “constitution, administration, and finance policy as well as disrespecting/undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolutions.”

Vavi has until Thursday to respond and give reasons why he should not be suspended. This is not the first time Vavi has found himself in trouble. In 2013, he was accused by a Cosatu co-worker of sexual misconduct.

In his defence, he described the relationship with the co-worker as a clandestine extramarital affair between “two mature people who knew and understood what they were doing”. Following the accusations, he was expelled from the union in 2015 after 27 in the organisation. IOL